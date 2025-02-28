Russian Divers Found Dead Near Popular Philippines Resort
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 02:20 PM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Two Russian divers were found dead, one in the jaws of a shark, after a strong current separated them from their group in a popular Philippine scuba spot, a coast guard official said Friday.
Four Russians -- 57-year-old Eduart Perigudin, his two sons Timofy and Ilya aged 18 and 29, and another man -- were diving near the Batangas resort area on the main island of Luzon Thursday afternoon when they and their dive master were pulled apart by an underwater current, district coast guard chief Airland Lapitan told AFP.
Ilya Perigudin was missing both arms when he was pulled dead from waters in which multiple sharks were seen, according to a coast guard statement.
"His remains were found floating near the shoreline... with both arms missing due to an apparent shark attack. Multiple sharks were observed in the vicinity during the recovery," the statement said.
Lapitan had earlier told AFP the 29-year-old "was being pulled by a shark" when rescuers located him around 4:00-5:30 pm (0800-0930 GMT Thursday).
But it was unclear if he had been killed by a shark or was already dead, Lapitan said, adding that the bodies had been turned over to family members without an autopsy.
The second victim, identified as M. Melekhov by Moscow's TASS news agency citing the Russian embassy, was found about an hour earlier and declared dead on arrival after being transported to a local hospital.
Eduart Perigudin, his younger son Timofy and their dive master were able to surface and make it back to the boat, Lapitan said.
Shark attacks in the waters around the Philippines are exceedingly rare, with none recorded in at least a year, according to a global database.
The Russian embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Recent Stories
UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..
South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran
Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
European Parliament delegation gains insight into UAE's human rights efforts
Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team
UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on advancing joint action, buildi ..
Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025
UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal
More Stories From World
-
Police probing 'suspicious' deaths of Hollywood giant Gene Hackman, wife4 minutes ago
-
Russian divers found dead near popular Philippines resort4 minutes ago
-
China missed key climate target last year: official data14 minutes ago
-
Myanmar holds AI Yangon 2025 expo34 minutes ago
-
6-vehicle pile-up in eastern Singapore sparks car fire, no injuries reported34 minutes ago
-
Across China: "Cloud school bus" brings safer, hopeful journeys to village children34 minutes ago
-
More insurers join China's insurance platform for new energy vehicles34 minutes ago
-
Conservatives power Canada’s Ontario province with third election win44 minutes ago
-
Laos focuses on improving teacher quality in remote areas44 minutes ago
-
China missed key climate target last year: official data54 minutes ago
-
Civil Defense achieves Axelos P3M3® Level 3 Accreditation1 hour ago
-
Makkah Halal Forum concludes, reaffirming Saudi Arabia's Role in Islamic economy1 hour ago