Russian Doctors From Omsk Decry Navalny-Related Criticism as 'Political Diagnosis'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Doctors from Russia's Omsk Region, where Alexey Navalny was hospitalized after suffering an emergency health condition while on a flight, published an open letter on Wednesday to respond to the criticism that was dumped upon them after his transportation to a German clinic.

Last Thursday, Navalny suffered an acute health condition which kicked him into coma during a domestic Russian flight. Following an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was taken to a local hospital � according to the doctors' letter, in just 17 minutes after the landing. For the next 44 hours, doctors waged an uninterrupted struggle for his life, they said.

"We are witnessing now how supporters of Alexey Navalny make every effort to denigrate those who saved his life. Individuals without medical degrees make diagnoses, theorize about treatment and manipulate information. Meanwhile, none of them witnessed his condition and is familiar with the results of his analyses and tests," the doctors said, adding "In fact, we are faced with such a phenomenon as 'political diagnosis,' which has nothing to do with medicine.

"

According to the letter, some of the doctors who were treating Navalny are now faced with harassment and threats of reprisal. The local medical workforce, in general, has been slammed for using outdated treatment methods, as stated in the letter.

The doctors described the gush of criticism as a "boorish insult" that "crosses all borders of ethics and common sense."

On Saturday, Navalny was flown to Berlin for further treatment. German doctors have acknowledged that his life upon hospitalization was saved thanks to efforts of the Omsk doctors, according to a letter they sent to the Russian counterparts, as cited by Omsk hospital lead doctor Aleksandr Murakhovsky.