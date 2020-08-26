UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Doctors From Omsk Decry Navalny-Related Criticism As 'Political Diagnosis'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:14 PM

Russian Doctors From Omsk Decry Navalny-Related Criticism as 'Political Diagnosis'

Doctors from Russia's Omsk Region, where Alexey Navalny was hospitalized after suffering an emergency health condition while on a flight, published an open letter on Wednesday to respond to the criticism that was dumped upon them after his transportation to a German clinic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Doctors from Russia's Omsk Region, where Alexey Navalny was hospitalized after suffering an emergency health condition while on a flight, published an open letter on Wednesday to respond to the criticism that was dumped upon them after his transportation to a German clinic.

Last Thursday, Navalny suffered an acute health condition which kicked him into coma during a domestic Russian flight. Following an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was taken to a local hospital � according to the doctors' letter, in just 17 minutes after the landing. For the next 44 hours, doctors waged an uninterrupted struggle for his life, they said.

"We are witnessing now how supporters of Alexey Navalny make every effort to denigrate those who saved his life. Individuals without medical degrees make diagnoses, theorize about treatment and manipulate information. Meanwhile, none of them witnessed his condition and is familiar with the results of his analyses and tests," the doctors said, adding "In fact, we are faced with such a phenomenon as 'political diagnosis,' which has nothing to do with medicine.

"

According to the letter, some of the doctors who were treating Navalny are now faced with harassment and threats of reprisal. The local medical workforce, in general, has been slammed for using outdated treatment methods, as stated in the letter.

The doctors described the gush of criticism as a "boorish insult" that "crosses all borders of ethics and common sense."

On Saturday, Navalny was flown to Berlin for further treatment. German doctors have acknowledged that his life upon hospitalization was saved thanks to efforts of the Omsk doctors, according to a letter they sent to the Russian counterparts, as cited by Omsk hospital lead doctor Aleksandr Murakhovsky.

Related Topics

Russia German Doctor Berlin Omsk Lead All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews post-COVID-19 work pla ..

59 seconds ago

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes new cohort of Emirates Dip ..

1 minute ago

Messi the 'winner' absent from Barca training - sp ..

2 minutes ago

Woman attacked with acid by husband

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

2 minutes ago

Nobel Laureate Alexievich Says Her Status in Oppos ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.