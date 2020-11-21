UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Doctors Ready To Provide Aid To Victims Of Karabakh Conflict - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Russian Doctors Ready to Provide Aid to Victims of Karabakh Conflict - Health Minister

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Russian doctors are ready to provide assistance to victims of the conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday.

"The number of victims and those complications that arise after injuries from mine explosions, burns, will now be in the phase of development of purulent sepsis complications, and some psychological support will also be required.

We are ready to provide you with the help of our specialists of the highest level," Murashko said at a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, Arsen Torosyan.

If necessary, medical teams will be sent to Armenia, or remote consultations can be held, the Russian minister added.

Related Topics

Russia Armenia From

Recent Stories

Vivo Launches OriginOS at 2020 Developer Conferenc ..

16 minutes ago

Usman Dar, minister hold open court

33 minutes ago

COVID positivity ratio increases to 13.39% in Pesh ..

33 minutes ago

Two distilleries unearthed during search operation ..

33 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan T ..

35 minutes ago

Russia Considers Maintaining peace in Nagorno-Kara ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.