UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Doctors Received Total Of $2.5Bln For Pandemic Response - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 01:14 PM

Russian Doctors Received Total of $2.5Bln for Pandemic Response - Minister

A total of 188 billion rubles ($2.5 billion) were allocated to Russian doctors for their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, health minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) A total of 188 billion rubles ($2.5 billion) were allocated to Russian doctors for their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, health minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"A total of 188 billion rubles were allocated," Murashko said at an extended session of the Russian parliamentary committee for social policies.

Since November 1, over 53 billion rubles were allocated as part of a special social support program, the minister specified. The allocated funds also include insurance guarantees.

Related Topics

Russia November Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Legendary poet, columnist 'Munnu Bhai' remembered

27 seconds ago

Covid-19 vaccine development is in its final stage ..

28 seconds ago

CM's aide pays surprise visit to Govt College, ins ..

30 seconds ago

Serbia Expects 250,000 Doses of Russian Sputnik V ..

33 seconds ago

Noshahra Jadid police arrest three drug smugglers

12 minutes ago

PPP to make history of success under leadership of ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.