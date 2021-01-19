Russian Doctors Received Total of $2.5Bln for Pandemic Response - Minister

A total of 188 billion rubles ($2.5 billion) were allocated to Russian doctors for their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, health minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) A total of 188 billion rubles ($2.5 billion) were allocated to Russian doctors for their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, health minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"A total of 188 billion rubles were allocated," Murashko said at an extended session of the Russian parliamentary committee for social policies.

Since November 1, over 53 billion rubles were allocated as part of a special social support program, the minister specified. The allocated funds also include insurance guarantees.