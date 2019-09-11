Russian Doctors Should Have Legal Framework to Prescribe Analgesic Without Fear - Medvedev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) A legal framework should be created in Russia so that doctors can prescribe painkillers without fear, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday.

"As these drugs are special, in some cases the doctors are afraid to prescribe them, since it is well-known that you better not deal with that, as [the prosecutors] will come for you and in the best case you'll have to write some explanations. So such a regulation is needed that would allow the doctors within the framework of this procedure to prescribe these drugs without fear," Medvedev told Rossiya 24's Dialogue tv program.

The prime minister added that the legal framework was under development.

Russian doctors have been reluctant to prescribe painkillers for patients due to fears of potential criminal prosecution.

In May 2013, an elderly doctor was charged with prescribing a painkiller to a dying patient. The woman was fined, but the ruling was later reviewed and the doctor was acquitted of all charges.

The issue was raised again after the media reported about a series of suicides in Russia that were committed by cancer patients who could not withstand the pain, but were denied the use of analgesics. The most effective of them in such cases are opiates.

During the annual "Direct Line" Q&A session with Russian President Vladimir Putin in June, Nyuta Federmesser, the founder of the VERA Hospice Charity Fund, complained to the Russian leader about the situation and stressed that the doctors were afraid of criminal prosecution for prescribing the drugs.