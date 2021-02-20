Russian Doctors Successfully Treat 100-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Local Health Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Doctors from the city hospital in the Russian city of Samara successfully treated a 100-year-old patient admitted with COVID-19 several weeks prior, the local health authority said on Saturday.

"A 100-year-old female patient was discharged from the infection ward in Samara's city hospital. She had been receiving necessary medical treatment for several weeks and was discharged after full recuperation. Hospital doctors will continue to monitor her health at home," the authorities said.

According to the local health department, around 10 percent of all admitted patients with COVID-19 are over 80 years old. The elderly are the most affected by the pandemic and have the most severe cases.

The infection ward in Samara's city hospital was opened in October last year, and has been providing care to over 1,200 COVID-19 patients ever since. Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 46,276 cases of the coronavirus infection were confirmed in the Samara region, 42,533 people have been cured while 900 patients died.