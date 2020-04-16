UrduPoint.com
Russian Doctors Treat COVID-19 Patients In Field Hospital In Italy's Bergamo - Military

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:50 AM

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Russian military medics began treating patients infected with the coronavirus in a therapeutic department of a hospital in Bergamo, the Italian city in northern Lombardy region, which is the epicenter of the outbreak in the European country, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry has said earlier that 31 COVID-19 carriers were treated by Russian and Italian doctors in a field hospital in Bergamo, and eight people have already recovered.

"Russian military doctors began treating patients in the newly opened therapeutic department of the Bergamo field hospital," the ministry said.

The patients that are having mild or moderate symptoms of the virus are treated in the therapeutic department, so that intensive care units can have more free space to treat people in critical conditions.

