Russian, Dominican Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Cooperation - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his counterpart from the Dominican Republic, Roberto Alvarez, on Tuesday discussed over the phone the prospects for expanding cooperation between Moscow and Santo Domingo, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, issues of strengthening and expanding Russian-Dominican cooperation, as well as topical issues of the regional and international agenda, were discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

Dominican Ambassador in Moscow Hans Dannenberg Castellanos said in an interview with Sputnik in January that the Dominican government aspired to boost trade relations and cooperation with Russia, including in economic, investment and scientific spheres.