Russian Draft Roadmap for Normalizing Syria-Turkey Relations Ready - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The draft roadmap for the normalization of relations between Syria and Turkey developed by Russia is ready and will be discussed at a quadrilateral meeting at the level of deputy foreign ministers in Astana in June, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

"The Russian draft roadmap is ready. Our task is to discuss (it) with our partners and move forward in this work. We hope that the meeting in Astana will allow us to make serious progress," Bogdanov told reporters.