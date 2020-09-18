UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Driver Crashes Into Gate Of US Ambassador Residence In Moscow - Spokeswoman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 10:44 PM

Russian Driver Crashes Into Gate of US Ambassador Residence in Moscow - Spokeswoman

A car crashed at the gate of the US Ambassador's residence in Moscow on Friday, the Russian national, who was driving, was detained, the spokesperson for the embassy, Rebecca Ross, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) A car crashed at the gate of the US Ambassador's residence in Moscow on Friday, the Russian national, who was driving, was detained, the spokesperson for the embassy, Rebecca Ross, said.

"At approximately 16:20, a Russian national in a vehicle breached the perimeter at Spaso House, the U.

S. Ambassador's residence in Moscow. He was intercepted by Embassy personnel and turned over to local authorities. Amb Sullivan was not home at the time, and no one was injured," Ross said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Injured Moscow Russia Twitter Vehicle Car

Recent Stories

ATC extends interim bail of PML-N MNA, others in N ..

2 minutes ago

Germany to take on debt again in 2021 in virus fig ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Has Sanctions List in Response to EU Plann ..

2 minutes ago

EU Does Not Recognize Russian Legislation in Crime ..

2 minutes ago

CM's aide terms Rashakai Economic Zone milestone a ..

48 minutes ago

Man gets death sentence in minor girl's murder-cum ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.