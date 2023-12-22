Open Menu

Russian Drone Attack In Kyiv Injures One: Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Russian drone attack in Kyiv injures one: authorities

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) A Russian drone attack hit a residential building and injured one person in Kyiv on Thursday, authorities said, in a rare breach of the Ukrainian capital's air defences.

Russian missiles and drones frequently target Kyiv but are usually shot down, with the incident the first of its kind in months.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that the incident occurred in the Solomianskyi district, reporting "flames on the upper floors" and one man admitted to hospital.

Kyiv's military administration published photos on social media of apartment buildings with windows blown out, saying debris from a downed drone caused the damage rather than a strike.

Klitschko also said debris from another downed drone fell on a house in the Darnytskyi district in the east of the city.

