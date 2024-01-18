Open Menu

Russian Drone Attack Strikes Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Kyiv said Thursday that Russian forces launched nearly three dozen drone attacks at Ukraine overnight, and fired guided missiles at its second-largest city of Kharkiv in the east.

The aerial attack is the latest overnight barrage by Russian forces and comes after Ukraine's foreign minister said his country's priority was to gain control of Ukrainian airspace.

"The occupiers attacked with 33 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area and Kursk region of the Russian Federation," the air force said in a statement.

It added that air defence systems had downed 22 of the drones and that Russian forces had also fired two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod border region.

The air defence systems in eastern, southern and central regions of Ukraine downed the attack drones, the air force added.

