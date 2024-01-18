Russian Drone Attack Strikes Ukraine
Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Kyiv said Thursday that Russian forces launched nearly three dozen drone attacks at Ukraine overnight, and fired guided missiles at its second-largest city of Kharkiv in the east.
The aerial attack is the latest overnight barrage by Russian forces and comes after Ukraine's foreign minister said his country's priority was to gain control of Ukrainian airspace.
"The occupiers attacked with 33 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area and Kursk region of the Russian Federation," the air force said in a statement.
It added that air defence systems had downed 22 of the drones and that Russian forces had also fired two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod border region.
The air defence systems in eastern, southern and central regions of Ukraine downed the attack drones, the air force added.
Recent Stories
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG
More Stories From World
-
Decay in state dental care leaves UK patients down in the mouth15 minutes ago
-
Australia v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard15 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results15 minutes ago
-
Anger over Spain PM's migration pledge to 'xenophobic' Catalan party15 minutes ago
-
Students watch classes and election remotely in Senegal's capital1 hour ago
-
Heavy snowfall, freezing rain wreak havoc across Europe1 hour ago
-
'Spectator' Zverev taken to brink at Australian Open1 hour ago
-
Beijing's Daxing airport handles over 39.4 million passenger trips in 20231 hour ago
-
Swiatek storms back in Australian Open thriller, Alcaraz in action2 hours ago
-
U.S. crude oil inventories up last week: API2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks inch down, Fujitsu recovers2 hours ago
-
Myanmar to hold coconut-based products expo in delta region2 hours ago