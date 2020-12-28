UrduPoint.com
Russian Drone Fired Guided Missiles For First Time Ever - Source

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:08 PM

Russian Drone Fired Guided Missiles for First Time Ever - Source

Orion attack and reconnaissance drone became Russia's first UAV to fire small guided missiles, a source in the defense industry sector told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Orion attack and reconnaissance drone became Russia's first UAV to fire small guided missiles, a source in the defense industry sector told Sputnik on Monday.

"Orion successfully fired guided missiles at ground targets at a test site, as part of the ongoing trials of the weapons for unmanned aerial vehicles.

This means, it became the first Russian drone to use this kind of weapons," the source said.

Orion also tested use of guided gliding bomb units, the source added.

The source expressed the belief that mass introduction of the Orion drone to the Russian armed forces would "restore parity with potential enemy in this class of equipment."

The developer of the drone, Kronshtadt company, has not provided any comment.

