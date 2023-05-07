UrduPoint.com

Russian Drone Lancet Destroys US' Avenger In Special Operation Zone - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2023 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) Russian kamikaze drone Lancet has destroyed US air defense system Avenger intended for the protection from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the special operation zone, the press office of the Vostok battalion said on Sunday.

"The 'Lancet' loitering munition has destroyed the Avenger air defense system based on the Hummer car near the city of Vodyane," the office said.

