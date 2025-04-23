Russian Drone Strike Kills 9 In Ukraine Bus, Governor Says
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A Russian drone struck a bus transporting workers in the central Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk early Wednesday, killing nine people and wounding dozens more, the region's governor said.
Images published by Governor Sergiy Lysak showed a bus with a hole punctured through its ceiling and what appeared to be blood and shattered glass scattered across its floors.
"The enemy attack took nine lives," Lysak wrote on Telegram.
The bus was in Marganets, a city of 45,000 people around 10 kilometres (six miles) from the front line, he said.
"The number of wounded is constantly growing. As of now, there are 30 of them," he added.
Ukrainian authorities also reported fires in several regions overnight after Russian attacks.
Strikes were reported in the regions of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava and Odesa.
Recent Stories
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize
Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock
Measles claims life of one more child in Husri
Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive
Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears
Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..
More Stories From World
-
French president in Madagascar for two-day visit4 minutes ago
-
China says door for US trade talks 'wide open'4 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister Araqchi and IAEA chief talk over phone4 minutes ago
-
Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says4 minutes ago
-
Innovation to boost agricultural strength14 minutes ago
-
Pilgrims flock to pay tribute to pope lying in state14 minutes ago
-
Belarus’ State Control Committee halves inspections over past four years24 minutes ago
-
Auto Shanghai showcases new EV era despite tariff speedbumps34 minutes ago
-
Ronaldo hunts Asian Champions League glory in Saudi-hosted finals44 minutes ago
-
Pope Francis's coffin carried to Saint Peter's Basilica1 hour ago
-
China to launch Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship on April 242 hours ago
-
Veteran Chinese astronaut to lead fresh crew to space station2 hours ago