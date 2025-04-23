Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A Russian drone struck a bus transporting workers in the central Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk early Wednesday, killing nine people and wounding dozens more, the region's governor said.

Images published by Governor Sergiy Lysak showed a bus with a hole punctured through its ceiling and what appeared to be blood and shattered glass scattered across its floors.

"The enemy attack took nine lives," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

The bus was in Marganets, a city of 45,000 people around 10 kilometres (six miles) from the front line, he said.

"The number of wounded is constantly growing. As of now, there are 30 of them," he added.

Ukrainian authorities also reported fires in several regions overnight after Russian attacks.

Strikes were reported in the regions of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava and Odesa.