Russian Drone 'struck' Chernobyl Cover, No Radiation Increase: Zelensky
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 02:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that a Russian drone had struck a cover built to contain radiation at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, adding that "radiation levels have not increased".
The Ukrainian air force said that Russia had launched more than 100 drones across the country overnight -- including attack drones -- targeting northern regions of the country where the Chernobyl power plant lies.
"Last night, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the cover protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant," Zelensky said in a social media post.
The comments came just hours before Zelensky was to meet with US Vice President JD Vance in Germany to lay out Ukraine's case before a new US administration eager to quickly end the nearly three-year war.
The attack is evidence that Russian President Vladimir "Putin is definitely not preparing for negotiations -- he is preparing to continue deceiving the world", Zelensky said.
CCTV footage posted by the Ukrainian leader showed a blast on the side of the Chernobyl structure in footage that was timestamped 02:02 am (0002 GMT).
The video also showed a small fire and hole in the roof, and firefighters using a hose to put out the blaze from the inside of the dome.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also reported an "explosion" at the site, and said "radiation levels inside and outside remain normal and stable."
The agency, which has had a team deployed at Chernobyl since the early stages of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, published images apparently showing the drone on fire after crashing into the covering.
The IAEA has repeatedly warned of the dangers of fighting around nuclear plants following Russia's full-scale military offensive into Ukraine in February 2022.
