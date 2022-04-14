Russian Drones Will Automatically Identify NATO Military Equipment - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Russian reconnaissance and attack unmanned aerial vehicles will have a digital catalog that will allow them to automatically recognize NATO military equipment, a source told Sputnik.

"Russian reconnaissance and reconnaissance/attack UAVs will receive a digital catalog with electronic images of military equipment adopted by NATO countries.

This will allow them to automatically identify it on the battlefield and create, directly on board the device, a map of the location of enemy positions, which will be sent to the command post," the source said.