UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Drug For Outpatient COVID-19 Treatment Approved For Sale In Pharmacies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:20 AM

Russian Drug for Outpatient COVID-19 Treatment Approved for Sale in Pharmacies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) One of the first two medications for outpatient COVID-19 treatment in Russia, dubbed Coronavir, has been greenlighted for sale in pharmacies, company R-Pharm, which manufactures the drug, told Sputnik.

Earlier on Thursday, the Health Ministry allowed outpatient use of two homemade COVID-19 drugs known under the international nonproprietary name "Favipiravir." Previously, the medications could be used only in hospitals.

"In accordance with the received registration certificate, Coronavir became the first drug for coronavirus treatment in Russia that is sold in pharmacies and available to a wide range of outpatient patients," R-Pharm said.

The drug, used for treatment of mild and moderate COVID-19 cases, will require a medical prescription.

Another drug for outpatient COVID-19 treatment, Areplivir, will be available in drugstores from Monday, Pyotr Bely, the chairman of the board of directors of pharmaceutical company Promomed, told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Russia Drugs Company Sale From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

39 minutes ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

1 hour ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

1 hour ago

Religious leaders should denounce all forms of vio ..

2 hours ago

OPEC considers market prospects for Q4- 2020, into ..

2 hours ago

AED43.13 bn dividends distributed by ADX, DFM on b ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.