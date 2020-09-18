Russian Drug for Outpatient COVID-19 Treatment Approved for Sale in Pharmacies

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) One of the first two medications for outpatient COVID-19 treatment in Russia, dubbed Coronavir, has been greenlighted for sale in pharmacies, company R-Pharm, which manufactures the drug, told Sputnik.

Earlier on Thursday, the Health Ministry allowed outpatient use of two homemade COVID-19 drugs known under the international nonproprietary name "Favipiravir." Previously, the medications could be used only in hospitals.

"In accordance with the received registration certificate, Coronavir became the first drug for coronavirus treatment in Russia that is sold in pharmacies and available to a wide range of outpatient patients," R-Pharm said.

The drug, used for treatment of mild and moderate COVID-19 cases, will require a medical prescription.

Another drug for outpatient COVID-19 treatment, Areplivir, will be available in drugstores from Monday, Pyotr Bely, the chairman of the board of directors of pharmaceutical company Promomed, told Sputnik.