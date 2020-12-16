UrduPoint.com
Russian Duma Adopted 464 Bills During COVID Pandemic, Which Is Comparable To 2019 -Volodin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, has already adopted 464 draft laws in conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is comparable to last year's figures, Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"At the moment, we have 1,266 draft laws in our legislative 'portfolio', and about 20 percent of them have already been adopted in the first reading. This year, which is under the sign of the pandemic, we adopted 464 draft laws - this is the data as of December 10," Volodin said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta government daily.

"And for the last year - 530. The figures are comparable. A similar proportion is also in the number of bills considered: 967 against 1,078 last year," he said.

