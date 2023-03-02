UrduPoint.com

Russian Duma Approves 15-Year Prison Term For Discrediting Special Operation Participants

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The State Duma adopted on Thursday the amendments proposing to introduce criminal liability of up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to five million rubles ($66,200) for discrediting participants of Russia's special operation regardless of their status and spreading fakes about them.

Amendments are being made to Articles 207.3 and 280.3 of the Russian Criminal Code and 13.3.3 of the Administrative Code, which establish responsibility for fakes about the Russian military.

