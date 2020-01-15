MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The chairman of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, Viacheslav Volodin, said Wednesday he did not discuss the composition of the new Russian government with prime minister candidate Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting earlier in the day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed Mishustin, currently the head of the Federal Tax Service, for prime minister earlier in the day shortly after an announcement was made about the resignation of the entire Russian government.

"First of all, this is the prerogative of the government chairman. If he wants to [discuss] this with the parliament, we will do this, of course," the Duma chairman said.

According to Volodin, the topic could be raised at Mishustin's meeting with the Duma factions.

The candidate for the post of prime minister will meet with the factions on Thursday morning. On the same day, the lower chamber will discuss his nomination.