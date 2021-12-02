UrduPoint.com

Russian Duma Speaker To Discuss Implementation Of Union Programs During Visit To Minsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will on Thursday, during his visit to Minsk, discuss legislative implementation of decisions by the presidents of Russia and Belarus regarding Union State programs, the lower house of Russia's parliament said in a statement.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Russia-Belarus Union State will meet on December 2 in Minsk.

"Vyacheslav Volodin will hold a meeting of the 61st session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia. The session will discuss legislative support for the decisions of the presidents of Russia and Belarus on the implementation of 28 union programs," the statement said.

