MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Russia will be represent by parliament's lower house Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin at the inauguration ceremony of the reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"Yes, Vyacheslav Viktorovich Volodin," Ushakov said, answering a question whether there is any information who will represent Russia at Erdogan's inauguration.