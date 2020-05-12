UrduPoint.com
Russian Duma To Consider In 1st Reading Business Support Measures Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tue 12th May 2020

Russian Duma to Consider in 1st Reading Business Support Measures Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, will on Tuesday consider in the first reading the government bill to expand the powers of the Russian cabinet and new measures to support businesses amid the spread of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

The document gives the government the right to make decisions that will allow the use of confiscated ethyl alcohol for the production of antiseptics, and Russian tour operators and transport companies to issue vouchers to tourists and passengers instead of refunding money for aborted tours and trips due to COVID-19.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) selling excisable goods will be able to receive financial support from the budget.

