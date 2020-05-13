Russian Duma to Consider in 2nd Reading Business Support Measures Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, will on Wednesday consider in the second reading the government bill to expand the powers of the Russian cabinet and new measures to support businesses amid the spread of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

The document gives the government the right to make decisions that will allow the use of confiscated ethyl alcohol for the production of antiseptics, and Russian tour operators and transport companies to issue vouchers to tourists and passengers instead of refunding money for aborted tours and trips due to COVID-19.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) selling excisable goods will be able to receive financial support from the budget.

Russia's overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 232,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 2,100. More than 43,000 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 283,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide reaching 4,088,848.