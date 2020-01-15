(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The State Duma, the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, will consider on Thursday the appointment of Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister, the parliamentary press service said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed the candidature of Mishustin, currently head of the Federal Tax Service, for prime minister after the resignation of the entire Russian government earlier on Wednesday.

"The council of the State Duma has corrected the chamber's agenda for January 16 to consider the prime minister candidature," the press service said.

Earlier in the day, the press service said that the Duma council was holding an extraordinary session with Mishustin.

According to Sergey Mironov, the chair of Just Russia party, all factions of the Duma will meet with Mishustin on Thursday morning. Just Russia will back Mishustin for prime minister, Mironov said.