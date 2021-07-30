Russian, Dutch Firms to Unveil Portable Lung Ventilator Prototype in August - Ambassador

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Russian and Dutch companies are developing a portable lung ventilator for patients diagnosed with COVID-19, with the prototype expected to be ready in August, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin told Sputnik.

"According to available information, Russian [medical equipment supplier] Chirana+ together with Dutch [engineering] company Demcon are developing a portable lung ventilator for COVID-19 patients. The prototype is expected to appear in August 2021," Shulgin said.

The two countries also cooperate at the level of their health ministries within the framework of the Working Group on Healthcare under the Joint Economic Commission, the ambassador said, noting that unfortunately the group did not meet last year over the pandemic.

"We hope that we will manage to organize the meeting in 2021," he added.

At the same time, cooperation between the ministries on the fight against the coronavirus has not yet been established, Shulgin said.