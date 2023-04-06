In this digest, we will tell you which book by French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupery is the most requested on Russian e-book service LitRes, about a dental floss developed by Russian scientists that can treat gum diseases, and a book fair that has kicked off in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you which book by French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupery is the most requested on Russian e-book service LitRes, about a dental floss developed by Russian scientists that can treat gum diseases, and a book fair that has kicked off in Moscow.

The philosophical tale "The Little Prince" by Antoine de Saint-Exupery is the most popular novel by the French writer among Russian users of the LitRes e-book service, the company's press service told Sputnik.

Thursday marks 80 years since the first publication of the famous story, which came to light on April 6, 1943, in New York and has since been translated into more that 300 languages.

"The most popular book by Antoine de Saint-Exupery in terms of the number of downloads over the past year among users of the LitRes service was the tale-parable 'The Little Prince' in electronic format," the e-book service said.

The audio version of "The Little Prince" ranks second, followed by "Wind, Sand and stars," a novel about the author's time as pilot, in audio format. The top five also include "Manon," "Ballerina" and "Citadel."

"'The Little Prince' in electronic format also ranks first in terms of the number of sold copies of digital books in the children's books category over the past 12 months," LitRes added.

Specialists at the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University have developed a unique dental floss capable of treating viral, bacterial and fungal gum diseases, the university's press service told Sputnik.

"The Sechenov university of the Russian Health Ministry has developed a unique dental floss. It can not only prevent gum diseases � viral, bacterial, fungal � but also treat them," the university said.

The innovation will allow people to monitor oral hygiene, and, if necessary, carry out treatment while on trips, business trips, hikes, long flights, expeditions, tours and wherever qualified dental care is not available, the university added.

The floss contains reservoir capsules with a therapeutic and prophylactic substance or medicine. These capsules break when applied, and the substance contained in them ends up on the gums, the developers explained.

The technology also allows personalized medicines to be placed inside the reservoir capsules, which will make it possible to manufacture custom-made dental floss and will be another step towards personalized medicine, including dentistry, the press service said.

The annual non/fiction book fair opened at Moscow's Gostiny Dvor indoor market place on Thursday and will run through April 9, with more than 300 publishing houses expected to participate in the event.

This year, the fair is focused on Russian literature, as it was last year.

Within the framework of the fair, publishing houses will present new publications, hold meetings with writers, poets and publicists, as well as take part in discussions.

The program includes more than 300 events which will take place at nine platforms in Gostiny Dvor.

The "Territory of Knowledge" platform will, as per tradition, be devoted to children's topics, within the framework of which new publishing projects will be presented, and general and topical issues in children's book publishing in Russia will be discussed.

The speakers will be well-known prose writers, poets, playwrights, publicists, illustrators, translators, literary critics, scientists and popularizers of science, teachers, filmmakers, film critics, as well as public and cultural figures.