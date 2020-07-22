Russian E-Visa to Cost Around $40 - Foreign Ministry

Russia will charge foreign visitors around $40 for an electronic visa that will allow them to stay in the country for up to 16 days, a Foreign Ministry official told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russia will charge foreign visitors around $40 for an electronic visa that will allow them to stay in the country for up to 16 days, a Foreign Ministry official told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are considering [a fee] of around $40," Ivan Volynkin, the head of the ministry's Consular Department, said.

Russia had been issuing foreigners traveling to the Far-Eastern Federal District, the Kaliningrad region, St. Petersburg and Leningrad region with eight-day e-visas as part of a pilot project. The application has been suspended from March due to the pandemic.

"These pilot projects encompass 53 countries," the diplomat said.

The government will disclose the list of countries whose citizens will be eligible for an e-visa in a separate announcement. Volynkin said European countries will be on the list. The new visa system will be introduced nationwide in January.