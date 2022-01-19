UrduPoint.com

Russian Ecology Chief Arrives In Yakutia To Prepare Region For Seasonal Wildfires, Floods

YAKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov arrived on Wednesday in Yakutia (Sakha Republic) to discuss preparations for the wildfire season and spring floods, Yakutia's head and government administration said on Wednesday.

"Today, on January 19, the Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology of Russia Alexander Kozlov is working in the republic ... (He) will hold a meeting concerning the preparation for the 2022 fire season, within additional funding allocated from the Federal budget for the protection of forests from fires. Kozlov will also raise the issue regarding the construction of engineering protection facilities for settlements and regional territories from the negative impact of flooding within the provided funding for 2022-2024," the statement said.

Yakutia, Russia's largest region the size of India, released more than 505 megatonnes of carbon dioxide during the forest fires in the summer of 2021 fueled by unusually high summer temperatures. Forest fires in Russia covered more than 38,610 square miles. In August, Kozlov said the Far East accounted for 90% of affected territories, of which 81.6% were in Yakutia.

