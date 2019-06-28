Russian Economic Development Minister Says Trump Stressed Need for Fair Trade at G20

US President Donald Trump stressed the necessity to follow the principles of fair trade during his speech at the first session of the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Friday

"Trump spoke of the need for fair trade at the G20 session," Oreshkin told reporters after the first summit session.

Oreshkin also said that the BRICS nations called for the reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) at the meeting in Osaka. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also called for a WTO reform, saying it was necessary for maintaining a multilateral trade system.

Trump has repeatedly stressed importance of fair trade, including fair trade deals with China, Canada, Japan and the European Union.