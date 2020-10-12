Russian Economic Development Ministry Received 15 IPPA Applications Worth $11Bln

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:15 PM

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development has already received 15 applications for concluding investment protection and promotion agreements (IPPA) worth a total of 850 billion rubles ($11 billion), First Deputy Minister Andrey Ivanov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Economic Development has already received 15 applications for concluding investment protection and promotion agreements (IPPA) worth a total of 850 billion rubles ($11 billion), First Deputy Minister Andrey Ivanov said on Monday.

"At the moment, 15 applications have been submitted to the Ministry of Economic Development, a serious total declared investment of these 15 applications is 850 billion rubles," Ivanov said at a meeting with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.

According to Ivanov, "there are projects in almost all major spheres of the economy: public transport, mechanical engineering, agriculture industry, mining, chemical production and so on, among these projects."

"I would like to remind you that these investment protection and promotion agreements are concluded on a declarative basis," the deputy minister concluded.

More Stories From World

