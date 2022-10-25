UrduPoint.com

Russian Economic Development Ministry To Take Part In UN Climate Change Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Russian Economic Development Ministry to Take Part in UN Climate Change Conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The Russian Ministry of Economic Development plans to take part in the UN conference on climate change and raise questions about the withdrawal of low-carbon technologies from sanctions against Moscow, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Ilya Torosov said on Tuesday.

The next 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference will be held in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18 with the participation of 90 leaders from different countries.

"I don't want to make forecasts, but we will promote the technological neutrality of countries, access to technology in terms of low carbon and withdrawal from sanctions. Whether it turns out this year, or in a year depends on the situation, but we are going (to the conference), including me, and we will defend our positions and work, maybe even through third countries at some points," the deputy minister said at a business congress.

The official noted that the climate agenda was becoming a hostage to the current global situation, when coal mines in Europe are being re-mothballed, but the plan for Russia's transition to low-carbon development remains in effect.

According to Torosov, the ministry is preparing for the forum and expects that it will be "difficult, but interesting."

At the end of last year, the Russian government approved a strategy for the country's socioeconomic development, under which the country plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations Business Moscow Russia Europe Egypt November Congress From Government

Recent Stories

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

29 minutes ago
 PM decides to form judicial commission to probe mu ..

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..

44 minutes ago
 SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

1 hour ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

1 hour ago
 PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit i ..

PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.