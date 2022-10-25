Russian Economic Development Ministry to Take Part in UN Climate Change Conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The Russian Ministry of Economic Development plans to take part in the UN conference on climate change and raise questions about the withdrawal of low-carbon technologies from sanctions against Moscow, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Ilya Torosov said on Tuesday.

The next 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference will be held in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18 with the participation of 90 leaders from different countries.

"I don't want to make forecasts, but we will promote the technological neutrality of countries, access to technology in terms of low carbon and withdrawal from sanctions. Whether it turns out this year, or in a year depends on the situation, but we are going (to the conference), including me, and we will defend our positions and work, maybe even through third countries at some points," the deputy minister said at a business congress.

The official noted that the climate agenda was becoming a hostage to the current global situation, when coal mines in Europe are being re-mothballed, but the plan for Russia's transition to low-carbon development remains in effect.

According to Torosov, the ministry is preparing for the forum and expects that it will be "difficult, but interesting."

At the end of last year, the Russian government approved a strategy for the country's socioeconomic development, under which the country plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.