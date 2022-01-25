Russian Economy Much More Sanctions Proof Now Than in 2014 - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Russia is much more sanctions proof today than it was in 2014, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"The truth is that Russia has made its economy more sanctions proof, has been building a strong resilience.

Russia today is the third holder of assets in Dollars, it's not the time of 2014. Russia is financially much more resilient today," Borrell said at the "Europe in Danger: What next for EU security and defence?" event, co-organised by the European External Action Service and the EU Institute for Security Studies.