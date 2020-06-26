Russian Economy Set to Shrink 4% in 2020 - Sberbank Report

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Russia's economy is set to contract at the rate of 4 percent this year before expanding 3.5 percent in 2021, according to a report by a Sberbank subsidiary.

"We expect the contraction this year to be 4 percent and see a growth of 3.

5 percent next year," the Sberbank CIB report published Friday read.

Sberbank CEO Herman Gref said in early June that Russian gross domestic product was likely to shrink 4.2-4.5 percent, down from an earlier forecast of 6-7 percent.

The Ministry of Economic Development expects Russia's industrial output to decline 5 percent in 2020 and 2.8 in 2021, according to its May forecast.