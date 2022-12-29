UrduPoint.com

Russian Education Ministry Says Recommended Universities To Add Military Training Module

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Russian universities received a recommendation to add a military training module in their educational programs from September 1, 2023, the Russian Ministry of education and Science said on Wednesday.

"The module is recommended for inclusion in educational programs from September 1, 2023," the ministry said.

Last week, the ministry said that it had developed a military training module for Russian universities together with the country's defense ministry. It was sent out to universities so that they can include the module in undergraduate and specialist programs, as well as additional educational programs.

