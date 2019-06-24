Russian, Egyptian Foreign, Defense Ministers to Hold Talks in 2+2 Format in Moscow Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will meet with their Egyptian counterparts, Sameh Shoukry and Mohamed Ahmed Zaki, in Moscow on Monday to discuss Syria, Libya and the Persian Gulf.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides are also planned to discuss the situation in Sudan, fight against terrorism and nonproliferation of mass destruction weapons. They will also discuss Russian-Egyptian cooperation and aims of further bilateral relations.

The talks will be held both separately and in the "2+2" format.