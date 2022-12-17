UrduPoint.com

Russian, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Boosting Energy, Industry Cooperation - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed in a phone conversation on Saturday with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, the prospects for developing cooperation between the countries in energy and agriculture, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Significant attention was paid to the prospects for expanding cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy, industry, agriculture, the implementation of large joint projects," the ministry said in a statement.

Besides, the ministers exchanged views on the current aspects of the situation in the middle East and North Africa, and also confirmed their interest in strengthening cooperation on relevant international and regional issues, including at the United Nations, the ministry added.

