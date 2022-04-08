UrduPoint.com

Russian, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Results Of LAS-Ukraine Talks - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a phone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, discussed the results of a meeting of the League of Arab States delegation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

On Monday, Lavrov held a meeting in Moscow with the Ministerial Contact Group of the League of Arab States on Ukraine, which includes the foreign ministers of Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan and the Arab League Secretary General. On Tuesday, the contact group delegation held talks with Kuleba in Warsaw.

"During the conversation, a thorough exchange of views was held on the results of Lavrov's talks with Ministerial Contact Group of the League of Arab States on Ukraine on April 4, while also taking into account the results of the group's meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on April 5," the statement read.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.

