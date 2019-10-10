(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The friendly relations and mutual understanding shared by the leaders of Russia and Egypt have contributed to the unprecedented economic cooperation between the two nations, Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Amr Nassar told Sputnik in an interview.

"There is a deep understanding between the political leaders of Egypt and Russia on how to promote economic cooperation projects between the two countries to an unprecedented level," Nassar said.

According to him, the relationship between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the mutual understanding and trust between the trade and industry ministers of the two states "create an excellent atmosphere and facilitate interaction.

"

From October 8-10, Cairo is hosting the Big Industrial Week forum, which has gathered 105 companies interested in cooperating with Africa.� The 12th meeting of the Joint Russian-Egyptian Commission on Trade, Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation was held as part of the African Industrial Forum, the main event of Big Industrial Week.