Russian, Egyptian Ships Sail to Black Sea for Joint Drill on Saturday - Russian Fleet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russian and Egyptian vessels will be deployed in the Black Sea on November 21 as a part of the Bridge of Friendship-2020 joint military exercise, the Russian Black Sea Fleet said on Thursday, adding that the date was chosen with the possibility of a sea storm in mind.

The drill's coastal phase started on Tuesday. Russia is to be represented by frigate Admiral Makarov, small missile ship Orekhovo-Zuyevo, patrol ship Dmitry Rogachev and rescue tug Professor Nikolai Muru.

"The ships' sortie is planned for November 21 in light of an active storm warning," the fleet said in a statement.

Currently, Egyptian and Russian divers are performing an underwater check of the ships' hulls ahead of the sortie.

The drill is scheduled to last until next Tuesday and will include shooting exercises against surface and air targets, exercise in resupply, an inspection of suspicious vessels and assistance to a ship in distress, including search and rescue of a drowning man.