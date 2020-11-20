Russian, Egyptian Snipers Practice Shooting During Joint Drill - Russian Black Sea Fleet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russian and Egyptian snipers have held shooting exercises at a testing range in the port city of Novorossiysk in southern Russia as part of the coastal phase of the Bridge of Friendship-2020 joint military exercise, the Russian Black Sea Fleet said on Friday.

The drill's coastal phase started earlier this week and is set to last until next Tuesday. The drills are held regularly since 2015.

"For the first time, the Black Sea Fleet hosted joint shooting exercises of snipers of the Naval Forces of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the [Russian] Navy as part of the coastal phase of the Bridge of Friendship-2020," the fleet said in a statement.

The joint exercises were held at the Raevsky training ground in Novorossiysk. Among the weapons used by the military were Dragunov SVD-S and SVD-M sniper rifles. The shooting was carried out at stationary targets imitating the manpower of a simulated enemy.

The drill will include shooting exercises against surface and air targets, exercise in resupply, an inspection of suspicious vessels and assistance to a ship in distress, including search and rescue of a drowning man.