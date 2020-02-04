Russian, Egyptian Top Diplomats Discuss US Middle East Peace Plan - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, the Middle East peace plan, which was proposed by US President Donald Trump, during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, the Middle East peace plan, which was proposed by US President Donald Trump, during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The officials had a detailed exchange of views on the current developments in the Middle East and North Africa with an emphasis on the developments in Libya and Syria, and the prospects of the US-proposed 'deal of the century' settlement in the Middle East," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the top diplomats reaffirmed their intention to further cooperate to overcome crises and ensure peace in the region.

The so-called "deal of the century" was formally unveiled by Trump a week ago. Under the peace plan, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and have Jerusalem as its "undivided capital." Meanwhile, a demilitarized Palestinian state is offered the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital and $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy."

As expected, the plan triggered a strong backlash across the world, with Palestine insisting on restoring its pre-1967 borders and having Jerusalem, not adjacent villages, as its capital.