UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Election Chief Attacked Ahead Of Polls

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:27 AM

Russian election chief attacked ahead of polls

The head of Russia's central election committee was attacked at night by a masked assailant who climbed into her house and hit her with a taser, Russian police said Friday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The head of Russia's central election committee was attacked at night by a masked assailant who climbed into her house and hit her with a taser, Russian police said Friday.

The attack on 65-year-old Ella Pamfilova, at around 1:30 am (Thursday 2330 GMT) came ahead of contentious regional elections on Sunday, which have prompted large protests in Moscow.

Police described the attack in a village outside Moscow as "armed assault," saying the offender "entered the house's conservatory via a window and hit the owner with an electric shocker several times, after which he fled".

Pamfilova on Friday took part in a conference in Moscow and television footage did not show any visible injuries.

Speaking to Rossiya 24 she said she hurt her finger while trying to fight off the attacker.

"He was wearing gloves and a mask," she said.

"I'm in shock -- imagine waking up and there is a man in your house trying to attack you." "I want to hope it was an accident.

.. maybe somebody wanted to scare me, or he mixed up houses, or wanted to steal something," she said.

The powerful Investigative Committee said it would be handling the probe into the attack.

State media immediately speculated that the attack could be foul play related to elections for Moscow city parliament, criticised by the opposition after authorities barred most independent candidates from standing.

"What was it, a robbery or carrying out of an order to disrupt the election?" asked state-controlled Rossiya 24 channel.

Meanwhile, top opposition leader Alexei Navalny claimed that the attack was "fake".

Electoral officials including Pamfilova have backed the decision to bar opposition candidates, saying the signatures of supporters they gathered in order to run were invalid.

This led to the biggest political crisis in years, with large protests gathering in the capital since July to demand that the opposition be allowed to run.

Related Topics

Election Accident Attack Police Moscow Russia Parliament Robbery Man July Sunday Media TV From Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Panel spotlights successful cultural projects in U ..

15 minutes ago

Heated start for President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup Champ ..

45 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives two US senators, WFP Ch ..

60 minutes ago

Serena eyes historic 24th Slam against teen upstar ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-Corruption deptt struggling to eliminate corr ..

3 minutes ago

Mutual Interest in US-Russia Ties to Continue With ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.