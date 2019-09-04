Russian Election Chief Slams AP for Propaganda in Interview-Based Article on Moscow Vote

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova said on Wednesday that the recent article published by The Associated Press (AP) after interviewing her was full of propaganda and censorship.

The AP article, titled "Russian Election Chief Defends Ban on Moscow Candidates," which focused on how some candidate nominees for the Moscow parliament elections had been denied registration, was published on August 29, and then republished the next day with a couple of corrections.

"All our lives we have been taught the freedom of speech and so on, all democratic declarations and values. And on their part, I think this is complete disrespect. This is a complete violation of all norms. They have resorted to propaganda and censorship. I consider this to be censorship, because instead of publishing my video interview, as it was supposed to be, a biased article, the opinion of the correspondent, [was published]. This is not my interview," Pamfilova told reporters.

Some phrases in the interview were omitted, and some half interrupted, and thus distorted, she noted.

"There was no interview. Just an article with the questions asked, and some of my phrases taken out of context just to prove the correspondent's case," Pamfilova told reporters.

She added that the CEC had also sent a full audio recording of the interview to the Russian Public board on the Press Complaints.

"We sent the full transcript the text in Russian and English and the product that they released some meaningless video fragments and an absolutely biased, absolutely propaganda-style article in the worst traditions of propaganda with elements of censorship," Pamfilova stressed.

AP reporters, however, will not be denied accreditation to work at the CEC information center on a single voting day, she noted.

"They are now asking us for accreditation. We are not vindictive people, we will accredit them, but I believe that, in the end, they should be ashamed of such work. For me it is, frankly, a shock. It seems to be such a well-regarded agency and an absolutely unworthy [article]," the CEC chairwoman said.

Elections to the Moscow City Duma of the seventh convocation will be held on a single voting day on September 8.

Candidate registration was completed on July 5. In the first stage of the election campaign, a total of 233 candidates were registered after the city election commission had checked signatures collected by them. It registered 171 party-nominated and 62 self-nominated candidates, and another 57 nominees were denied registration.

According to the city's authorities, the registrations were denied due to the candidates' failures to comply with the required procedures. However, the opposition candidates view the denials as an infringement of electoral rights.