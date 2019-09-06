UrduPoint.com
Russian Election Commission Chief Says Will Be Prepared On Election Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 08:20 PM

Russian Election Commission Chief Says Will Be Prepared on Election Day

Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova said Friday that on the election day September 8, she and all CEC members would be prepared

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova said Friday that on the election day September 8, she and all CEC members would be prepared.

An unknown assailant entered Pamfilova's house last night and repeatedly used an electroshock weapon against her.

"I am convinced that on September 8, the election day, I and my entire team, the Central Election Commission, will be fully prepared," Pamfilova said on the Rossiya 24 television channel, adding that they would not be discouraged by the attack.

