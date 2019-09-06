Russian Election Commission Head Pamfilova's Finger, Abdomen Injured In Night Attack
Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova had her finger and abdomen injured as a result of an attack on her in her house last night, the CEC said Friday
"Ella Alexandrovna Pamfilova, as a result of the attack, had her finger injured and sustained an abdomen injury caused by an electric shocker," it said.
Russia will hold on September 8 municipal and regional parliamentary elections.
Pamfilova said she was convinced she and the CEC would be fully prepared for the elections and would not be discouraged by the attack.