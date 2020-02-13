Russian Election Commission Ready to Conduct Preparations for Constitutional Changes Vote

The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) is ready to prepare and carry out the nation-wide vote on amendments to the constitution, CEC Deputy Chairperson Nikolay Bulaev told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) is ready to prepare and carry out the nation-wide vote on amendments to the constitution, CEC Deputy Chairperson Nikolay Bulaev told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Andrey Klishas, an upper house lawmaker who co-chairs the working group on amending the constitution, suggested during his meeting with President Vladimir Putin that CEC be responsible for the vote on the amendments, saying that it was the only body that could cope with this task.

"As for the instructions regarding the all-Russian vote, we will certainly fulfill this task, and I hope that we will not have any problem with that," Bulaev said.