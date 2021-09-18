UrduPoint.com

Russian Election Commission Says Can Refute Reports About Alleged Voter Suppression

The Russian Central Election Commission has prepared a report to refute claims made by the Golos movement (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) about several million Russian citizens who are allegedly deprived of passive suffrage, the commission's chairwoman, Ella Pamfilova, said on Saturday

Pamfilova said that she had invited Golos co-chair Grigory Melkonyants to visit the commission and present proof of alleged violations.

"For a while, we have had a report, (which) we have not publish, that thoroughly demolishes these made-up allegations," Pamfilova said at the commission's information center.

Voting stations, offline and online, opened in Russia on Friday morning and will remain open until Sunday evening.

