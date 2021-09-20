Russian Election Commission Urges Not to Rush to Declare Results of Parliamentary Vote

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Ella Pamfilova, the head of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), said on Monday that there is no need to rush to declare the final results of the parliamentary vote, as all complaints should be considered.

"I ask all my colleagues in the regions: please do not to rush to sum up the results. We, the Central Election Commission, give you time to carefully and attentively consider all the complaints that deserve to be studied," Pamfilova said at a CEC session.